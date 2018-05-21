Firefighters tackle large fire at Lower Edgebold Industrial Estate

Firefighters are this afternoon tackling a large fire at Lower Edgebold Industrial Estate near Shrewsbury.

The fire broke out at around 4.15pm with six fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Command Unit at the scene.

Crews have been mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wem. Operations, Safety and Principal fire officers are also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police are also at the scene.

No injuries have been reported with everyone said to have safely evacuated the area.

Local residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Incident moving to Level 3 command due to number of resources please avoid area pic.twitter.com/kPIzBr24ip — SFRS Neil Griffiths (@SFRS_NGriffiths) May 21, 2018

A488 closed to traffic

The A488 is closed to traffic as firefighters work at the scene, traffic is reported to be very heavy in the area.