Blue Butterfly Appeal to raise funds to support patients with dementia

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has today marked the start of Dementia Action Week by launching its Blue Butterfly Appeal.

The blue butterflies, each measuring 20cm in diameter and 42cm in length, have been made by the Oswestry-based British Ironwork Centre.

1,000 of the butterflies go will go on display at SaTH’s Charity Fun Day on Saturday 7 July – which this year celebrates the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

All of the profits raised from the sale of the butterflies – which will go on sale at a special rate of £10 at the Fun Day and then £12 afterwards – will go to the SaTH Charity’s Dementia Appeal to assist our hospitals with the creation of dementia-friendly spaces and to buy equipment and resources that will help to reduce confusion, anxiety and distress for patients who have dementia.

Karen Breese, Clinical Nurse Specialist for Dementia at SaTH, said: “Each individual butterfly has been handmade by the talented team at the British Ironwork Centre and will provide a fitting memento to help us provide improved care and support for patients living with dementia.

“With 800,000 people living with dementia in the UK it is likely everyone knows someone who will benefit from this campaign. Anyone is welcome to purchase a butterfly, and the improvements we make today will go a long way to helping you and your loved ones in the future.”

The blue butterfly is the official symbol of the Butterfly Scheme; an initiative founded by Barbara Hodkinson to help hospitals provide a system of hospital care for people living with dementia or who simply find that their memory isn’t as reliable as it used to be.

Barbara, who is fully supportive of SaTH’s Blue Butterfly Appeal, said: “The Butterfly Scheme reaches out to people living with dementia and anyone needing memory support. We are delighted to support this fabulous campaign and I look forward to joining Team SaTH at the official launch on 7 July.”

The British Ironwork Centre has been a huge supporter of SaTH during 2018 – the 70th year of the NHS – and will have a large presence at the Trust’s Fun Day having already agreed to create a sculpture to mark the anniversary using obsolete hospital equipment.

Clive Knowles, owner of the British Ironwork Centre, said: “It’s a privilege to support our local acute hospital Trust and we will look to increase our efforts throughout the 70th year of the NHS.”

Chief Executive of SaTH, Simon Wright, who recently presented Mr Knowles with a Community Champion Award, added: “I am thrilled with the company’s continuous support. The British Ironwork Centre is a truly generous corporate partner and a real asset to the community.”