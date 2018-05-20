Witness appeal after man is assaulted in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Wellington in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Church Street shortly after 3.30am, where a man in his thirties was found with serious facial injuries believed to have been caused by an assault. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The offender is described as a man in his mid twenties of a ‘stocky’ build.

Detective Inspector William Scott from Telford Police Station said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and a scene guard is in place whilst officers investigate.

“This incident took place in a busy area of Wellington with a number of pubs and takeaways in the nearby vicinity, so there may be people who saw what happened. If anyone witnessed the offence, or has any information that could help with enquiries, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 111s of 20 May 2018.”

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.