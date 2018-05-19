Woman assaulted in Telford distraction burglary

A woman sustained injuries to her eye in a distraction burglary and assault in the Dawley Bank area of Telford last night.

Police say a man knocked on the front door of a property on St Helier Drive asking for directions at around 10pm. Whilst he was doing this, it’s reported another man entered through the rear of the property.

An altercation then took place, and one of the occupants of the property – a woman in her forties – sustained injuries to her eye. She did not require hospital treatment.

The thieves stole a laptop during the offence.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Anthony Cleobury from Malinsgate Police Station, said: “This is a concerning incident, but I want to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing.

“As a result of the incident, members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area whilst we investigate.

Police seek witnesses

Detective Sergeant Anthony Cleobury appealed for help with their inquiries: “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Dawley Bank area at around 10pm and may have seen anything suspicious to please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark coloured ’05 or ’07 plate Vectra-style vehicle in the area around this time.

“Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the offence, or has any information that may help with enquiries, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 834S of 18 May 2018.”