Police appeal to find missing man in Oswestry area

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a missing man from near Oswestry, with increasing concern for his welfare.

41 year-old Gareth Wyn Stephens was last seen on Wednesday morning 16 May in Gobowen.

It is believed he may have connections to the Oswestry and Gobowen area.

Gareth is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins, of a medium build with short brown hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing clothing that included blue jeans and brown boots.

He was last seen on Wednesday 16th May 2018 getting off an Arriva bus outside Sainsbury's at 11:40 am.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description to please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 646s of 16 May 2018.