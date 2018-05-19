Man robbed at cash point in Wellington town centre

A man has been robbed whilst using a cash point in Wellington town centre in the early hours of this morning.

The 51-year-old man was using the Halifax cash point at around 3.30am when he was approached from behind by two unknown people.

He was then pulled away from the cash machine and a quantity of his cash was stolen, but was not injured.

One of the offenders is described a man aged between 30 to 35, of a ‘dirty’ appearance, and the other was believed to be a female.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Cleobury from Malinsgate Police Station said: “This was a nasty incident which has left the victim understandably shaken, but thankfully he was not injured.

“A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and as part of the investigation, we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the offence to please come forward.

Police are also looking to find out more details about a van seen in the area, Detective Sergeant Cleobury added:

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Movano in the area at the time, which had a registration plate ending in YEC.

“If anyone was in the area and saw what happened, or has any information that may help with our enquiries, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 113S of 19 May 2018.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.