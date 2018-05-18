Workman injured on hospital roof doesn’t have far to travel!

A workman who injured his ankles while working on a roof at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was only meters away from A&E, but getting him there was more of a problem!

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at about 10.45am on Thursday morning to reports of a man who had fallen on a roof near the old maternity unit.

An ambulance and a paramedic officer were initially sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival it became apparent that the workman, who was in his 30’s, had not fallen per se. He told ambulance staff that as he stepped off a ladder onto a plank on the roof, his foot slipped off to the side. As he tried to regain balance he put his other foot down on the plank which also slipped off the side, leaving him with two twisted ankles.”

Getting the man down from the roof with his injuries was more of a problem and ambulance staff requested the assistance of Shropshire Fire and Rescue.

The spokesman added: “While they arrived, ambulance staff splinted the man’s left ankle and provided pain relief.

“The aerial ladder platform was then used to access the site from the opposite side of the building. The man was then helped onto the platform and lowered to the waiting Ambulance which took the man literally around the corner to A&E.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service stated that 3 fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.