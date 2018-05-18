Tribute paid to former West Mercia PCC Bill Longmore

Tribute has been paid to West Mercia’s first Police and Crime Commissioner, Bill Longmore, who died yesterday.

Bill died peacefully at his home in Shropshire following a long battle with cancer.

Bill was elected as West Mercia PCC in 2012 and retired at the end of his term in May 2016. His term as PCC followed a 30 year career as a police officer in Staffordshire, ending as a Superintendent, and a successful career running his own business. Bill will also be remembered by many for his selfless work in local communities, which spanned his entire life. This work saw Bill named a BBC ‘unsung hero’ for sport, and also selected to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the London games in 2012.

Following Bill’s death, the current West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, paid this tribute:

“I was very sad to hear of Bill’s passing. My thoughts are naturally with his wife, and extended family and friends at this time.”

“Bill dedicated much of his life to serving the public, both as a police officer, and as West Mercia’s first Police and Crime Commissioner, but I am aware that his commitment to helping local communities extended well beyond that. Through his involvement in sport, business and other local groups Bill made a lot of friends and helped a lot of people. The energy Bill brought to the PCC role, particularly through the challenges he faced, was admirable and showed just how committed he was to making life better for the community around him. As such I am sure his loss will be felt by many people.”

West Mercia Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “I was very sorry to hear that Bill had passed away and my thoughts go out to his wife and family at what will be a very difficult time.

“Bill served as a police officer with Staffordshire Police for 30 years where he reached the rank of Superintendent and used that valuable experience following retirement to serve the people of West Mercia as the first appointed Police and Crime Commissioner.

“What was always clear to me was his total commitment to serving the people to the very best of his ability and I know he will be sadly missed by many.”