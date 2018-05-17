Police investigate suspected arson attack on Telford home

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a home in Telford, when a letterbox was set on fire.

The incident happened at around 3am this morning on Redlands Road in Hadley and caused considerable smoke damage to the door.

It’s believed the fire was started deliberately and the incident is being treated as arson. No-one was injured.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

Any witnesses should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 36S 170518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.