Haberdashers’ Adams recognised as a jewel in Shropshire’s education crown

A recent visit from the Good Schools Guides has resulted in a review that is full of praise for one of Shropshire’s leading schools.

Haberdashers’ Adams, a selective state boarding school in Newport, was presented with a Good Schools Guide Award back in 2015 and a return visit has led to more great comments from the independent guide to UK schools.

The Guide describes Adams as “a wonderful state grammar school with stellar academic standards and a multitude of enrichment activities on offer to create real depth of character.”

After interviewing Headmaster Gary Hickey, the Guide’s editor toured the main school site, including both boarding houses, and later contacted some parents for their views and opinions.

The review comments on the enthusiastic reaction to the school’s pastoral care with one parent saying how the bespoke pastoral support his son received meant he had gone from not wanting to go to school to absolutely loving every day.

While recognising the school’s strong academic results, the review also makes reference to the all of the pastoral care and extra-curricular activities, “Every school says they are all about the well-rounded child but, here, this is no empty cliché” with “a vast array of clubs which is quite astounding.”

The overall opinion of boarding is that it is “incredible for the price”. The review reports that “boarding is a fraction of the cost of the independent sector and the accommodation great”.

Comments on junior boarding included “it took our breath away and “more Mr Darcy than state grammar”. While the school’s new senior boarding house was described as “a wonder to behold” and “super organised” with a head of boarding that “exuded warmth and a realistic understanding of what makes teenage boys tick”. One parent commented on how their son had joined as a boarder at the age of 13 and had been catapulted into straight As.

Gary Hickey commented on the report saying “I am delighted that the inspector from the Good Schools Guide recognised what a vibrant and exciting school Adams is. All of the staff work incredibly hard to make this a wonderful environment where pupils can achieve their potential academically but even more importantly can expand their horizons and take on new opportunities and challenges.”