Two Telford teenagers given Criminal Behaviour Orders

Two teenagers from Telford whose behaviour blighted the lives of local residents in Woodside have been given Criminal Behaviour Orders.

Over a three month period last year police received more than a dozen calls about the behaviour of 19-year-old Sam Shepherd and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Earlier this month, Telford Magistrates’ Court issued the orders after the pair were convicted at court for assault.

The 17-year-old was dealt with a Telford Youth Court.

Shepherd, was given a five year Criminal Behaviour Order. The 17-year-old was given a Criminal Behaviour Order that will last for three years.

PC Ian Cole said: “Local residents should not have to put up with the anti-social behaviour of a few individuals and we’re determined to do all we can, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and other agencies, to curb the behaviour of those responsible.”