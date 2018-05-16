Man rescued after forklift truck tips onto van in Wellington

The driver of a forklift truck was rescued by firefighters after it tipped over onto a van in Wellington today.

A man in his 50s was removed from the cab of the forklift truck using a ladder following the incident at around 12.22pm at Haughmond Court on Severn Drive.

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington along with an operations officer.

The man was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution. There were no other casualties reported.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service made both vehicles safe before leaving the scene.