Man reported to have approached schoolboy in Wellington

Police are investigating after a schoolboy said he was approached by a man whilst walking home from school in Wellington yesterday.

The 11-year-old told his mother that a man in a car had approached him on Severn Drive in Dothill around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Police say that enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances around the incident.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Gary Wade said: “We know incidents such as this cause parents to be concerned and will have officers in the area at the end of the school day today. We are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the incident and whether or not there was anything untoward.”

Anyone who was in or around Severn Drive at the time of the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 451S 140518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.