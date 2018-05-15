Light aircraft crash lands at the Midland Gliding Club on the Longmynd

A light aircraft is reported to have crash landed at the Midland Gliding Club on the Longmynd this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.42pm according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance and West Mercia Police attended.

Three fire appliances including the Foam Pod, the Pinzgauer and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

There is currently no further information available on the incident.