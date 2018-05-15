Five new speed enforcement sites to launch in Shropshire

Five new speed enforcement sites are launching in Shropshire this month as part of the Safer Roads Partnership’s Community Concern programme.

The new mobile speed enforcement sites will be launched on the A528 Grange Road Ellesmere, B5068 Dudleston Heath, Wenlock Road in Bridgnorth, Sutton Road in Shrewsbury and the village of Treflach.

The new sites will launch after residents in each area raised their concerns over speeding traffic through their local parish council or safer neighbourhood team.

Speed enforcement activity will take place on the A528 Grange Road Ellesmere where the posted speed limit is 30mph. Speed data collected by the partnership highlighted a significant speed compliance problem; 15% of vehicles were found to be travelling above 37.9mph and over 50% of all vehicles were found to be travelling above the speed limit.

On the B5068 in Dudleston Heath, speed data highlighted that 15% of vehicles are travelling above 36.7mph and 47% of all drivers are exceeding the 30 mph limit.

In Wenlock Road, Bridgnorth speed was also highlighted as a concern for the community, 15% of vehicles are travelling above 35.4mph and over 40% of all drivers are exceeding the 30 mph limit.

Similar issues were present in Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, with 15% of drivers travelling above 35.4mph and over 40% of drivers are exceeding the 30mph limit.

Speed enforcement activity will also take place in the village of Treflach where speed data has highlighted a significant speed compliance problem, with 15% of drivers travelling above 38.6mph and over 60% exceeding the 30mph limit.

Sergeant Gavin Williams said: “We are launching these new community concern sites in Shropshire to address the high level of concern in each of the local communities. Data collected at all of the sites has highlighted unacceptably high speeds and local people are understandably concerned as each of the roads are near residential areas and community amenities.

“We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed.”

Alice Croft, Principal Engineer at Shropshire Council, said: “We have been discussing ongoing concerns with the Safer Roads Partnership in relation to these sites. The new speed enforcement sites being launched within Shropshire will help to address the speeding concerns that have been raised by these individual communities.

“This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in these areas, reduce the risk of harm, and improve the safety of the roads for all those who use them.”

Speed data will be collected while the sites are in operation to assess the impact upon traffic speed and driver behaviour.