Royal Wedding celebrations to be shown on giant screen in Shrewsbury

This Saturday’s marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is to be shown on a giant screen in Shrewsbury town centre.

BBC TV coverage of the big day will be shown in the grounds of the historic St Alkmund’s Church, St Alkmund’s Square.

The screening has been organised by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) from 10am.

The wedding ceremony starts at noon in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. An hour later the married couple will travel in a horse-drawn carriage for a procession through Windsor.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It’s a great chance to be part of a community celebration of the Royal Wedding. We’re asking people to come along with picnics and rugs to make a day of it if they wish or just stop by to experience some of the fun.

“We’re a vibrant town centre known for hosting a variety of events. I’m sure the screening will appeal to locals and visitors alike who want to do something different and share a memorable occasion.

“We’re hoping for a fine day of course, but in the event of bad weather we have contingency plans to watch the coverage from inside the church.”

Deckchair seating will give a grand view of the proceedings and ice creams will be available for sale.