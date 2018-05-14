Police use pepper spray following disorder at Shrewsbury v Charlton playoff match

Police used pepper spray following disorder at yesterday’s playoff match between Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic.

West Mercia Police say it was used when officers were required to assist stewards at Montgomery Waters Meadow following the deteriorating behaviour of a small group of individuals.

A 30-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.

CCTV footage of the disorder is being viewed to identify others also responsible for the disorder.

Superintendent Paul Moxley of West Mercia Police said:

“Following disorder involving a small number of people at today’s Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic playoff match, police officers were required to assist stewards to prevent a small minority of poorly behaved people from confronting one another. Due to the deteriorating behaviour of a small group of individuals, PAVA (commonly known as pepper spray) had to be deployed to restore order.

“We will be analysing CCTV footage of the disorder in an effort to identify those responsible and will take robust action where individuals are identified. This type of behaviour from a small minority impacts on the enjoyment of the vast majority of genuine supporters and it will not be tolerated.

“As is always the case following any use of force, a review will be undertaken to ensure it was proportionate”

The match yesterday saw Shrewsbury beat visitors Charlton in the second leg of the play-off semi final in front of a crowd of around 9,000.

Shrewsbury’s next game will be at the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday 27 May, when they face either Rotherham or Scunthorpe.