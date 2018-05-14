Man attacked with baseball bats in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked with baseball bats in Wellington.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on Sunday in the High Street near to ‘Slices’ Pizza restaurant.

Three men approached a 37 year old man before assaulting him. He was assessed by paramedics but did not receive hospital treatment.

The offenders, three Asian men, made off in a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in Wellington town centre around the time of the incident on Sunday afternoon who may have witnessed anything, or anyone who has information, that could help with our enquiries.”

Any witnesses should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 348S 130518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.