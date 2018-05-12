Two people trapped after HGV collision in Donnington

Two people were taken to hospital after becoming trapped when an HGV and a Land Rover collided on A518 near Lilleshall this afternoon.

At around 2.30pm Emergency services received a call of a collision on the Wellington Road between the Clock Tower and Red House Inn roundabouts.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Newport and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance along with police and the ambulance service.

The road was closed for a time while Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service extricated two persons who were trapped.

The condition of the causalities is currently unknown.