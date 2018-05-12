Police investigate report of woman being forced into car in Telford

An investigation by detectives in Telford has begun after they received a report of a woman being forced into a car in the early hours.

The reported incident happened in Willowfield, Woodside in the early hours of Saturday morning at around 12.25am.

Police say a witness reported seeing a man drag a woman into a grey ‘family style’ vehicle – possibly a Ford. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Madeley Academy.

The woman is described as being in her early 20s, of slim build and around 5ft 7in tall was wearing a strappy top with a bag on her shoulder.

The witness described the man as being white, slim and around 5ft 11in.

Detective Constable Paul Drury said:

“This is a concerning incident and we’re keen to ensure the woman is safe and well.

“At this time we’ve not had anyone reported missing and one of our main lines of enquiry is that the two people were known to each other.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area and we’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I’d also appeal to the woman involved to get in touch if she sees this appeal to let us know that she is safe and well.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 12s of 12 May 2018.