Legionella detected in the water system at The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow

Shropshire Council have released a statement after routine sampling of the water system at the Feathers Hotel by Shropshire Council’s Regulatory Services team.

Part of the hotel, which is serviced by the 2nd boiler system where the negative results have been detected, has voluntarily closed as a precautionary measure. The remainder of the hotel, including the bar, remains open and other rooms on a room by room basis.

Shropshire Council says that working with Public Health England, a joint decision had been made to implement urgent measures to reduce Legionella levels in the water system and prevent any risk to staff and guests who use the hotel. This includes a temporary voluntary closure of parts of the hotel until further precautionary works can be carried out.

A statement from Shropshire Council stated:” The elevated levels have only been detected in the recent set of samples and no new cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been associated with these premises. Any measures being taken now, are precautionary.”

Death Of Hotel Guest

The hotel only reopened in November 2017 after a hotel guest died after contracting Legionnaires’ disease and another fell ill following a stay at the same place.

Elaine Brown passed away aged 69 at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on August 26 2017 after suffering a stroke as a result of Legionnaires’ disease, which emerged just days after she stayed at the hotel with her husband Graham on July 31 as part of a coach tour excursion.

The hotel closed in September 2017 for extensive remedial works to be carried out and regular monitoring has been undertaken since.

Legionnaires’ Disease

Legionnaires’ Disease is a potentially fatal lung infection caused by legionella bacteria, although not contagious, a person can become infected by breathing in small droplets of contaminated water. The Legionella bacteria are commonly found in sources of water, such as rivers and lakes, which sometimes find their way into artificial water supply systems.

Legionella contamination can become a problem in large buildings with complex water systems such as Office blocks, Hospitals and Hotels, where the bacteria can quickly and easily spread.