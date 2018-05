Firefighters tackled a fire involving two bungalows in Bucknell yesterday evening.

Appliances from Clun, Craven Arms and Ludlow were called to Sitwell Close at around 6.27pm.

The fire involved two bungalows, two sheds and two oil tanks.

Crews used breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, a 45mm jet and water from two hydrants to put out the fire.