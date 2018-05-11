Telford College searching for two new governors

Telford College is looking to recruit two new independent governors to sit on its corporation board.

Paul Hinkins, chair of governors, said: “We are looking for individuals with energy and enthusiasm who are able to provide the support and challenge needed to further raise improvement across all aspects of the college.

“This is an exciting time for further education, and with the new waves of investment currently coming into our region it is vital we work together to help create a workforce with strong academic, vocational and employability skills.

“The progress made over the last 12 months by Telford College has been recognised by Ofsted. We are proud to be producing positive results, but there is still more to do – and the governing body plays an important role in this.”

Governors help to shape the college’s strategic plan, and are expected to attend around 10 scheduled corporation meetings a year, serve on a committee or working group, and attend several training events and on-site visits throughout the year.

The deadline for applications is May 31, with June 11 set aside to carry out interviews for the voluntary posts.

Application forms are available on the college website, www.tcat.ac.uk/governance, or by contacting clerk to the corporation Stephanie Morley either by email stephanie.morley@tcat.ac.uk or on 01952 642294.

Successful candidates will be supported through an induction process and will have the opportunity to be shadowed by an experienced governor.

Principal Graham Guest added: said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of the college – New College Telford and TCAT merged to become Telford College in December last year, and will be on a single site from September.

“We’re looking for governors who want to be part of making a positive difference to local people’s lives.”