Projection onto Theatre Severn to highlight ME Awareness

A digital projection highlighting ME Awareness is to light up Theatre Severn over the next two nights.

Digital artist Andy McKeown from Shrewsbury will be projecting blue light and text onto the theatre which is one of seven buildings and landmarks in the country to be lit up.

Buildings going blue on Saturday as part of ME Awarness Day include Blackpool Tower, Greystone bridge in Merseyside, Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth and the Tyne and Gateshead Millennium Bridges.

The projection onto Theatre Severn tonight and tomorrow night is supporting Marylyn Hepworth’s request to show Shrewsbury’s support for this global event.

Go Blue for ME is ME Association’s 2018 campaign for ME Awareness Week. The aim is to get more people than ever to ‘Go Blue’ in whatever way they can, to raise awareness of ME.

The aim is to colour in this cruel invisible illness to help people better see and understand what those we care about are going through.