Partnership solution proposed for Shropshire’s community-based health services

NHS Improvement has today recommended a strengthened partnership approach to shape the future of services provided by Shropshire Community Health Trust.

The recommendation follows a review of bids from two neighbouring trusts, neither of which fully met the agreed criteria for acquisition of the services.

The Shropshire Community Health Trust (SCHT) provides a range of community-based health services for adults and children in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and some services to people in surrounding areas. Services range from district nursing and health visiting, to physiotherapy and specialist community clinics.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SATH) and South Staffordshire and Shropshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (SSSFT) were both invited to bid for SCHT’s community services last year, following the establishment of an NHS Improvement-led sustainability review.

SCHT is financially and operationally stable, but reached a decision in November 2016 that it could not guarantee the delivery of sustainable and high quality health and care services in the longer term. It remains in a position to provide safe and effective care while an alternative to meet the agreed criteria is found.

NHS Improvement is now recommending that all relevant local partners are involved in shaping the solution under the umbrella of the area’s Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

Regional Delivery and Improvement Director at NHS Improvement, Fran Steele, said:

“NHS Improvement is absolutely committed to supporting commissioners and the system to deliver high quality, sustainable community services for patients in Shropshire. That is why we are recommending that an additional workstream is established within the STP to look specifically at this issue, building on the positive work that has already been done.”

“Whilst a transaction would be inappropriate at this stage, significant potential patient benefits were identified through both Trust bids. We now need to build on this and ensure that the learning and innovative thinking from the process so far is taken forward.”

“An independent STP workstream will look at the provision of community services in this context, and with a view to finding the best way forward for patients across the county.”

“We are hopeful that work will begin over the summer, and we will update on progress in due course.”