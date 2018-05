The A49 north of Shrewsbury at Hadnall was closed for a time this afternoon due to a fallen power cable.

A diversion was put in place along the A53 to the A41 following the incident which happened at just after midday.

The road was closed between Ladymas Road and Mill Lane for several hours but has since reopened.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue appliance from Shrewsbury and West Mercia Police attended whilst the power was isolated by engineers from Scottish Power.