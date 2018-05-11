Animal rescue specialists free horse trapped in ditch

By
Shropshire Live
-

A horse was rescued after becoming stuck in a ditch in Ironbridge this morning.

Animal rescue specialists from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident along with crews from Telford Central and Much Wenlock at around 7.43am this morning.

A vet from Severn Edge Vets and a local farmer also helped at the scene.

Specialist equipment and a tractor were used to free the heavy horse.

