Animal rescue specialists free horse trapped in ditch

A horse was rescued after becoming stuck in a ditch in Ironbridge this morning.
Animal rescue specialists from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident along with crews from Telford Central and Much Wenlock at around 7.43am this morning.
A vet from Severn Edge Vets and a local farmer also helped at the scene.
Specialist equipment and a tractor were used to free the heavy horse.
A difficult rescue carried out successfully by our animal rescue specialists with the assistance of our colleagues from @SFRS_TelfordCtl and @SFRS_Wenlock. Mechanical advantage from the local farmer assisted lifting this heavy boy!! #animalrescue #sfrs #bluewatch @severnedgevets pic.twitter.com/MPeK5Su0un
— Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) May 11, 2018