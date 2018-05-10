Temporary traffic light stolen in Broseley

Police are asking you to keep your eyes open in the area of Broseley following the theft of a temporary traffic light.

The traffic light unit was stolen from Cockshutt Lane, Broseley, sometime between the evening of Friday the 5th of May and the afternoon of Saturday the 6th of May.

Parts of the traffic light unit were later found some distance away and it is possible that whoever took the traffic light has given up in the attempt and abandoned it.

The main traffic light display unit is still missing and may have been abandoned somewhere nearby.

If you have seen anything that may be linked to this theft, or may know the location of the missing traffic light unit, please call 101 and refer to incident 0366S 060518.