Shadow Minister for Local Government visits Nuplace

The Shadow Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government Jim McMahon MP is visiting Telford today.

Mr McMahon will visit Miner’s Walk in Madeley a site of Telford & Wrekin’s wholly owned housing company Nuplace to see first-hand how the Council has responded the borough’s need for quality rental homes.

Nuplace Ltd was launched in April 2015 to raise the standard of private rented housing, regenerate brownfield land and generate income for the Council to help protect frontline services affected by budget cuts and reductions in Government grant.

Since 2015 Nuplace has built 248 homes across six sites including 36 affordable homes, with a further 81 under construction, and in 2016/17 it generated a profit, after interest and taxation, of £302,000 as well as £529,000 of incremental income to the Council.

Nuplace’s latest development, Coppice Court in Snedshill, has seen all 39 two, three and four bedroom homes pre-let in just one month which is the fastest site yet to become fully reserved. Building work has already started on site and tenants are due to move in early 2019.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council commented: “We are delighted to have the Shadow Minister coming to Telford to see how our housing investment programme is working and the difference that it is making for its tenants, for the Council and for the borough’s economy as well as meeting a very clear need for more quality private rented homes in the borough.

It’s a model which many other councils are taking a very keen interest in and we are very proud of the progress we have made so far.”