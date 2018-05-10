Police pursuit leads to two arrests following trailer theft

Two men were arrested following the theft of a trailer from Craven Arms on Tuesday.

Police received a call from a member of the public to report that unidentified offenders had stolen a trailer from commercial premises using a 4×4 vehicle.

The victim of the theft was able to provide an accurate description of the trailer, the vehicle involved in the theft and the direction it was travelling as it fled the scene.

Specially trained police officers were rapidly deployed to the area and followed the vehicle towards Bridgnorth and halted the vehicle and trailer safely.

An Ifor Williams trailer was recovered by the police and two men from the West Midlands were arrested.

They were transported into custody at Shrewsbury Police Station and will be helping the police with their enquiries.