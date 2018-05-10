Casualty cut free from vehicle following collision in Newport

A female casualty was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Newport this morning.

The collision involving a small car happened in Springfield Avenue at just after 11.30am.

Firefighters from Newport released the casualty using holmatro cutting equipment.

The Midlands Air Ambulance also attended the incident along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two vehicle collision on A41

Earlier a two vehicle collision blocked the A41 at the Aldi roundabout in Newport.

A man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital suffering chest and abdominal pain.

A woman was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford also suffering chest pain.

Police advised that motorists avoided the area for a time following the collision which happened at around 9.30am.