‘Find it Fix it’ pothole crews head out onto the roads of Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Find it Fix it’ crews will be out in force filling potholes over the coming months.

Between December 2017 and March this year, 2,983 potholes were reported in Telford and Wrekin which compares to 847 for the same period the year before.

The Council doubled the number of crews dedicated to fixing potholes over the winter months and has now added another crew so that it can blitz the problem now the weather has settled.

Highways inspectors, who are out on the borough’s roads every day, report potholes they see to the crews for fixing and are asking residents to report any they spot too.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This year we are investing £7.5m in delivering 340 Pride in Our Community schemes to further improve our road network and highways assets across the borough. The safety of our roads is one of our top priorities which is why we are putting in these extra resources. Potholes are a problem across the country, particularly during prolonged cold snaps.

“After the winter we have had, it’s no surprise there’s more potholes, but we are doing all we can to fix them, and ask residents to help by reporting ones they spot to the Council – it’s easier than ever to do by using the Everyday Telford App. So please, if you spot a pothole, report it, so our Find it Fix it crews can sort it.”

You can report potholes online at www.telford.gov.uk/potholes or via the free Everyday Telford App.