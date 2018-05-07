Firefighters tackle fire at the Red Lion Coaching Inn, Ellesmere

A man suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire at the Red Lion Coaching Inn in Ellesmere today.

The fire broke out in the kitchen area of the public house on Church Street at just after 9am this morning.

Fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wem.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and two covering jets to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Church Street was closed to traffic whilst the fire was dealt with.