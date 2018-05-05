Driver freed from car after it overturns on B4176 near Claverley

The driver of a car was freed from the vehicle after it ended up on its roof on the B4176 near Claverley this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision near The Woodman Inn at just before 2pm.

The driver was freed from the vehicle before being assessed by an ambulance crew.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.