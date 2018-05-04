Temporary suspension of services at Oswestry MLU to be extended

The temporary suspension of services at Oswestry Midwife Led Unit (MLU) is to be extended for a further two weeks.

Inpatient services (births and postnatal care) at Oswestry will be suspended until 8am on Sunday 20 May to ensure the continued safe care for mums using Shropshire’s maternity services.

Inpatient services at Ludlow MLU are also suspended until 8am on 20 May.

Both units remain open between 8am and 8pm for antenatal and postnatal services.

Women booked to give birth at Oswestry MLU or Ludlow MLU who go into labour during the suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU or the Consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford or may choose the option of a home birth. If any women due to give birth at Oswestry MLU or Ludlow MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife. All women potentially affected by the suspensions are being contacted.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at SaTH, said: “Despite our best efforts, the issues which have been affecting our maternity service, and which have been well publicised, continue.

“We continue to deploy our Midwives appropriately to maintain choice as much as possible while ensuring the services we provide are safe. We are trying to ensure that we maintain services where our mothers are choosing to be. In line with this we must also ensure that our consultant led unit is appropriately staffed. Consolidating our staff in this way will enable this.

“I must reiterate that decisions over staffing are made purely on the basis of safety and it is important that our midwives are where our mothers are. The safety of women and babies using our maternity services has been, and always will be, at the forefront of our minds before we take any decisions.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”