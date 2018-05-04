Shropshire set to enjoy warm weather over the Bank Holiday weekend

Weather forecasters say this Bank Holiday weekend will be dry and warm with sunny spells and temperatures reaching the mid 20s Celsius.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm with sunny spells and temperatures reaching mid 20s Celsius. By Bank Holiday Monday, most of us will be seeing sunshine at times and it will be very warm with temperatures in the mid and perhaps high 20s Celsius.

The warmest early May Bank Holiday Monday on record is 23.6 °C recorded on 3 May 1999 in Martyr Worthy (Hampshire), Worcester and Malvern. The warmest early May Bank Holiday weekend as a whole on record is 28.6 recorded on the 6 May 1995 at Cheltenham (Gloucestershire), 2 May 1981 in Grantown-on-Spey (Morayshire) and 30 April 1988 in Kinbrace (Sutherland).

Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We can’t promise wall to wall sunshine for everyone this Bank Holiday weekend, however, it’s looking like most of us will get some prolonged warm sunshine at times. Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudier with the chance of some rain, mainly in the west.

“The best of the sunshine and the highest temperatures are expected across England and Wales away from the coast and for Bank Holiday Monday itself it is possible that temperatures could be record-breaking.”

With the widespread sunshine this weekend VisitBritain Director, Patricia Yates said: “This Bank Holiday weekend is a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the outstanding accommodation, events and attractions right here on our doorstep whether enjoying a trip to the seaside, countryside or on a city break.

“There are so many amazing year-round activities and experiences for visitors to enjoy whatever the weather, right across the country.”

It looks like the good weather this weekend will also be good for gardening. Guy Barter, is the RHS chief horticulturalist. He said: “So far this spring, weather conditions will have delayed some tasks in the garden.

“With a fine forecast for the three-day weekend across most of the UK, gardeners should feel excited they will have the time to invest in their gardens and also have time to spend relaxing with families and friends enjoying the fruits of their labours. A perfect end to National Gardening Week.”