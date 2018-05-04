Motorists face delays following collisions on A5 at Shrewsbury and Crackley Bank

Motorists using the A5 at Shrewsbury and the A5 at Crackley Bank faced delays this afternoon following collisions.

A collision on the A5 at Shrewsbury between the Preston Roundabout towards Emstrey Roundabout led to delays of over an hour for motorists heading from Telford.

The collision involved a motorhome and a car and happened earlier this afternoon.

A second collision on the opposite carriageway involving a motorcycle also blocked the road for a time.

Motorists using the Sundorne A49 link road also faced delays as well as those using Sundorne Road towards Heathgates as they attempted to avoid the A5.

Both incidents have since been cleared but at 6.15pm traffic was reported to still be very busy with long delays.

A three vehicle collision also partially blocked the A5 at Crackley Bank but recovery of the vehicles has since taken place and no serious injuries were reported.