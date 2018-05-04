Firefighters Memorial Day marked in Shropshire

Shropshire firefighters paraded in front of their fire stations to mark the second annual Firefighters Memorial Day to remember the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

With flags at half mast, firefighters from wholetime fire stations at Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury observed a minute’s silence along with colleagues from across the UK at the ceremonies held at midday on Friday, May 4.

Watch Manager Darren Salvoni, of Wellington Fire Station, where five wholetime firefighters paid their respects today, said: “It is to remember our colleagues past and present and those unfortunately who have lost their lives in the fire and rescue service.”

Matt Wrack, Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union said: “Firefighters Memorial Day is to honour the ultimate sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in the course of their fire and rescue duties. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the courage and dedication shown by generations of firefighters.”

Since records began 2,487 firefighters are known to have died while on duty in the UK, including those during the Second World War, according to the Firefighters Memorial Trust.