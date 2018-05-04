CCTV images released following burglary and attempted burglary in Shrewsbury

Police investigating a burglary and attempted burglary in Shrewsbury have released images of men they would like to trace.

On Sunday 15 April there was a burglary at St Mary’s Street and on Monday 23 April there was an attempted burglary in Coleham.

Officers are keen to speak to the men pictured as its believed they were in the area at the time and may have information that can help police with enquiries.

The man in the colour image was seen in the area of St Mary’s Street on April 15 while the second man in the black and white image was seen in the area of Coleham on 23 April.

The men or anyone who recognises them is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OICDC360.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.