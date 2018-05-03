Telford man charged after ambulance damaged

A 21-year-old man has been charged after an ambulance was damaged while on call in Telford.

The damaged ambulance which is now off the road. Photo: @wmasedavis
Police were informed an ambulance had been damaged in Wildwood on Monday April 30. The crew had been treating a medical case at the time when the unprovoked attack happened.

Daniel Drennan-Kane from Wantage in Telford was arrested yesterday and has been charged with criminal damage to a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Magistrates’ Court at a future date.

