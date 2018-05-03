Telford man charged after ambulance damaged

A 21-year-old man has been charged after an ambulance was damaged while on call in Telford.

Police were informed an ambulance had been damaged in Wildwood on Monday April 30. The crew had been treating a medical case at the time when the unprovoked attack happened.

Daniel Drennan-Kane from Wantage in Telford was arrested yesterday and has been charged with criminal damage to a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Magistrates’ Court at a future date.

