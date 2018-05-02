Two men make threats with samurai sword in Telford

Two men, one with a samurai sword, appeared to make threats to members of the public on a Telford street yesterday.

The incident happened at 11am yesterday morning near to Waverley and Wayside on Woodside.

It was reported one of the men was in possession of a samurai sword and appeared to threaten members of the public with it.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area however the men, nor members of the public who had been threatened, were located.

Detectives are now carrying out enquiries to trace the men and possible victims.

The man with the sword is described as white, 5ft 6 inches tall, late teens early 20s, slim build, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket, a cream baseball cap and was carrying a bag.

The second man is described as white 5ft 6 inches tall, wearing an all green tracksuit with a cream stripe down one leg and had short mousey brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 251 S 010518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.