Concern grows for missing 18-year-old Shrewsbury woman

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Shrewsbury woman who was last seen on Monday.

Rose Chambers was last seen on the grounds of Berrington Hall, Shrewsbury at 8pm on Monday.

She was reported missing the following day and has not been seen or heard from since.

The 18-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with light brown hair, with a floral tattoo down her left arm from her elbow to wrist.

It is thought she was wearing a light blue fleece jacket with a white collar and light blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Officers and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees her to come forward.

Anyone with information concerning Rose’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.