Trust releases CCTV of attack on ambulance in Telford

West Midlands Ambulance Service has today renewed its appeal for help in tracking down a man who attacked an ambulance in Telford.

The incident happened as the crew were treating a patient on board whilst it was parked in Wildwood in the Woodside area of Telford at 1.06am on Monday 30 April.

The man smashed the front offside wing mirror and also hurled mud at the vehicle during the unprovoked attack.

Clinical Team Mentor, Joy Hughes, said: “We had just got the patient on board when a man ran to the back of the vehicle. A woman with him said that we should get out of the area.

“We locked the doors but then heard him shouting abuse and physically attacking the vehicle. It was terrifying for us, so what the patient must have thought we can only guess. At least everyone was ok, thank goodness.”

A West Midland Ambulance Service spokesman said: “As you will see from the footage, the man is fairly recognisable. Obviously, it would be better if he himself turned himself in to the police. But we would also ask people who live in the area who might recognise him to provide the police with details or do so via Crimestoppers.

“Whilst the level of damage to the vehicle was not severe, the fact that someone is prepared to do that while our staff are trying to treat a patient beggars belief. People need to know that these sorts of actions are simply not acceptable.”

Anyone who has any information about this despicable incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 and quoting incident 16s of 30th April. Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The man can be seen smashing the wing mirror of the ambulance:





The man seen running towards the back of the ambulance as the rear doors are closed:





Another clip shows the man throwing mud at the side of the vehicle:



