Luggage stolen from holidaymakers car parked at Shropshire beauty spot

Police are appealing for witnesses after luggage, valuables and keys were stolen from a car belonging to a couple on holiday in Shropshire.

Another vehicle was also broken into whilst parked up in the Carding Mill Valley area of Church Stretton on Monday.

The thefts occurred between 10am and 2pm, when both vehicles had their windows smashed and items stolen from within.

Investigating officers say they have received reports of a light coloured 05 reg Corsa seen in the area between the relevant times.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or come across and items dumped in the area that may have been taken from the cars are asked to contact West Mercia Police.

Any information can be passed on by calling 101 and quoting reference OIS 359S 300418.