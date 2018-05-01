First meeting of Telford CSE inquiry group to take place this month

The first meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council’s special advisory group which will start the process of commissioning an independent Inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Telford will take place later this month.

It follows Telford & Wrekin’s councillors unanimously backing commissioning its own independent inquiry into the issue in April.

The group will be made up of two councillors from each of the Council’s three political groupings.

The Advisory Group’s first meeting will be in public at Addenbrooke House, Telford, on 22 May. An agenda for this meeting will be published in due course.

The role of the Advisory Group is to agree the appointment of an Independent Commissioning Body, which will then prepare the outlines of an Inquiry Process and appoint an Independent Inquiry Chair.

The Independent Chair will be the one to finalise and conduct the Inquiry and then present a report of their findings to the Council.