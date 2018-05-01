Cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards stolen during burglary at Telford store

Cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards have been stolen during a burglary at a Telford convenience store.

The burglary happened between 9pm on Sunday and 6.30am yesterday at Finger Road Stores in Finger Road, Dawley.

The offenders forced entry into the premises causing substantial damage before making off with items including cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the burglary and are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact, including anyone who may be offered similar items for sale.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 60S 300418 or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.