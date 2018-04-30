Ambulance vandalised whilst patient is being treated in Telford

An ambulance has been vandalised whilst a patient was being treated inside the vehicle in Telford early this morning.

The incident happened in Wildwood in the Woodside area of Telford at about 1.20am today.

The crew had been treating a medical case at the time when the unprovoked attack happened.

Clinical Team Mentor Joy Hughes (@wmasJoyHughes) tweeted: “Working with Zoe tonight, trainee technician. Rather surprised when treating a patient in the back of the ambulance a random stranger began to attack the vehicle! Police requested, we got away safely but damage means that vehicle now off road. All people okay, thank goodness.”

Operations Manager, Edd Davis, (@wmasEDavis) who went to support the crew, also tweeted about the incident: “A disgusting act of vandalism caused by a male in Telford tonight, breaking a wing mirror and throwing mud up the side of the vehicle. Now vehicle is off road and can’t help anyone.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “How can it possibly be appropriate for anyone who has nothing to do with the case the ambulance crew are dealing with to suddenly start attacking the vehicle?

“Sadly, many of our crews are familiar with this sort of behaviour, but when you are a patient, this must have been terrifying.

“Any such actions are abhorrent. We will be pulling the CCTV from the vehicle and passing it to the police but we would ask for anyone who has any information about this despicable incident to contact West Mercia Police on 101 and quoting incident 16s.”