Fire breaks out in kitchen at University of Wolverhampton campus in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire at the University of Wolverhampton campus in Telford early this morning.

The fire broke out in a communal kitchen at the campus on Shifnal Road in Priorslee at just before 3.30am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the building.

All persons in the building were accounted for.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.