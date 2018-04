A man was cut free from a vehicle following a collision on the A53 at Market Drayton yesterday evening.

The collision happened on the A53 between the Muller roundabout and the Gingerbread Man island at just after 8pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews from Market Drayton, Wellington and Loggerheads were called to the scene along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.