Witnesses sought after man causes woman alarm in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man approached a woman causing her alarm in Telford.

The incident happened around 6.30pm on Monday 23 April at the bus stop on Brunel Road in Malinslee.

The man approached the 19-year-old woman and spoke to her before attempting to take hold of her wrist. She pulled away and the man walked off.

Enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances around the incident and officers are keen to speak to the man involved.

He is described as dark skinned, between 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall and proportionate build. He was described as having balding or shaven hair and was clean shaven wearing a long sleeved top and dark black trousers.

Detective Constable Adrian Jones, from Telford CID, said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to establish the intentions of the man and are keen to speak to him about this incident. It may be nothing untoward was intended but his actions did cause concern to the woman involved which is why it is important we establish the circumstances around what happened.”

The man or anyone who thinks they know who he is should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIS 671S 230418 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.